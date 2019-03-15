GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $475,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:NNI opened at $55.69 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 56.93, a quick ratio of 56.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $53,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $157,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $475,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/gsa-capital-partners-llp-invests-475000-in-nelnet-inc-nni.html.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.