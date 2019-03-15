GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $489,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $418,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,998,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,836,000 after acquiring an additional 624,486 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,577,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after acquiring an additional 445,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,113,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

XEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

