GVC (GVC) PT Lowered to GBX 887

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,083 ($14.15) to GBX 887 ($11.59) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on GVC from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,134.42 ($14.82).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Tuesday. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.46%.

In other GVC news, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total value of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

