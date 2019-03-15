GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Director Sells $12,778.32 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Catherine J. Mackey sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $12,778.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,369. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.34. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $182.23.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GWPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $211.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/gw-pharmaceuticals-plc-gwph-director-sells-12778-32-in-stock.html.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.