H & R Block (HRB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It’s loss per share (from continuing operations) was wider than expected. The company looks well poised to gain from opportunities offered by growing tax industry in both assisted and DIY channels. The company is also investing in price, technology and operational excellency. H&R Block's strong cash position allows it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential and positions it for sustainable clients, revenue and earnings growth. Despite such positives, H&R Block is likely to witness escalation in costs due to plans of investing heavily in technology and operations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company also faces huge litigations in connection with its various operating activities. Shares of the company have declined in the past six months.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & R Block from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.25 on Monday. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

