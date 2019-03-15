Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 41.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 136.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $709,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $751,488. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

