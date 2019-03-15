Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Haemonetics worth $82,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $34,287,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $32,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $709,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $751,488. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

