Halcon Resources (HK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 112320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HK shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $13.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Halcon Resources by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Halcon Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Halcon Resources by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Halcon Resources during the second quarter valued at about $168,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Halcon Resources (HK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.27” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/halcon-resources-hk-sets-new-1-year-low-at-1-27.html.

Halcon Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HK)

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.