Halliburton (HAL) Stake Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,548,116 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 271,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 221,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $75,115.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE HAL opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Halliburton has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

