Hardy Oil & Gas (HDY) Shares Down 10.2%

Hardy Oil & Gas plc (LON:HDY) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). 140,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,151% from the average session volume of 2,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Hardy Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

