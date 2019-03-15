Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN) Insider John Slack-Smith Acquires 45,000 Shares

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider John Slack-Smith purchased 45,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of A$171,900.00 ($121,914.89).

John Slack-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, John Slack-Smith 45,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock.

Shares of HVN stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$3.77 ($2.67). 6,809,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,000. Harvey Norman Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of A$2.99 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

