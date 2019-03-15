Harworth Group (HWG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target (up from GBX 138 ($1.80)) on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133 ($1.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

