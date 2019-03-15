Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Vonovia (VNA)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.65 ($57.73).

ETR VNA opened at €46.14 ($53.65) on Monday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €37.38 ($43.47) and a fifty-two week high of €44.89 ($52.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

