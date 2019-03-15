Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

