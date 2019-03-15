HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Holdings Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $27,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $132.82. 440,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,542. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $1,625,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

