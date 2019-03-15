HCP, Inc. (HCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HCP stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. HCP has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in HCP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of HCP by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCP by 27.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after purchasing an additional 497,940 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCP by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCP during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

