Head to Head Analysis: Phoenix New Media (FENG) & Rtl Group (RGLXF)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and Rtl Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Rtl Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $242.09 million 1.20 $5.75 million $0.08 50.00 Rtl Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phoenix New Media has higher revenue and earnings than Rtl Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phoenix New Media and Rtl Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rtl Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phoenix New Media presently has a consensus price target of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 126.25%.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Rtl Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media -1.07% -0.60% -0.43% Rtl Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats Rtl Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

