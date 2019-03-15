Head to Head Analysis: Urban Edge Properties (UE) and Bimini Capital Managment (BMNM)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Bimini Capital Managment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 25.39% 10.41% 3.74% Bimini Capital Managment -179.57% -4.66% -0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urban Edge Properties and Bimini Capital Managment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Bimini Capital Managment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 5.17 $105.15 million $1.31 14.29 Bimini Capital Managment $7.43 million 3.40 -$16.48 million N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bimini Capital Managment does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Bimini Capital Managment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily invests in residential mortgage-related securities. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

