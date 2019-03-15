Head to Head Contrast: easyJet (EJTTF) versus The Competition

easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF) is one of 13,319 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare easyJet to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
56.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for easyJet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|easyJet
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|easyJet Competitors
|62151
|236184
|309110
|12808
|2.44
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.95%. Given easyJet’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe easyJet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
easyJet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet’s peers have a beta of 0.41, indicating that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares easyJet and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|easyJet
|$7.93 billion
|$481.58 million
|9.49
|easyJet Competitors
|$7.23 billion
|$556.48 million
|13.71
easyJet has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. easyJet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares easyJet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|easyJet
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|easyJet Competitors
|-184.78%
|6.37%
|1.84%
Summary
easyJet peers beat easyJet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
