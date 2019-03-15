Head to Head Contrast: Wins Finance (WINS) versus Security National Financial (SNFCA)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wins Finance and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 4,971.40 $10.49 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $276.93 million 0.32 $14.11 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wins Finance and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wins Finance has a beta of 4.1, suggesting that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 11.05% 18.81% 3.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Wins Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

