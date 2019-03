Head to Head Review: Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Casey’s General Stores and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 6 5 0 2.45 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $132.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.56 $317.90 million $3.81 33.50 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 2.14% 14.89% 5.61% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of November 20, 2018, it operated a total of 2,097 stores. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling cards, gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines, cashing checks, and car wash services. As at April 30, 2018, it operated and licensed 12,740 convenience stores, which include 9,718 company-operated stores in North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, as well as 2,000 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

