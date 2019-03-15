Head-To-Head Review: KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY) and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (TWODY)

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR $1.48 billion 4.20 $300.57 million $2.68 18.15 TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR $5.11 billion 1.54 $715.67 million N/A N/A

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR beats KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks. The company operates 68 terminals in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a combined storage capacity of 37.0 million cubic meters. It serves national and international producers, distributors, and traders of liquid bulk products. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

