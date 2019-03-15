Head-To-Head Review: Neah Power Systems (NPWZ) & CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)

Neah Power Systems (OTCMKTS:NPWZ) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Neah Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neah Power Systems and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neah Power Systems N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology -20.93% -1,530.60% -6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neah Power Systems and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neah Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Neah Power Systems has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neah Power Systems and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neah Power Systems N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.47 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Neah Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

Neah Power Systems beats CBAK Energy Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neah Power Systems Company Profile

Neah Power Systems, Inc. develops and sells silicon based rechargeable lithium batteries, silicon fuel cells, and Formira HOD systems. The company focuses on developing and supplying its products for military, transportation vehicles, and portable electronics applications in India, China, and parts of Europe. Neah Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

