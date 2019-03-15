Head-To-Head Survey: Trans-Lux (TNLX) vs. Powin Energy (PWON)

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Powin Energy and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powin Energy -89.14% N/A -102.40% Trans-Lux -23.55% N/A -32.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Powin Energy and Trans-Lux, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powin Energy and Trans-Lux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powin Energy $5.17 million 15.81 -$15.54 million N/A N/A Trans-Lux $24.44 million 0.14 -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Trans-Lux has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Powin Energy has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trans-Lux beats Powin Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Powin Energy Company Profile

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides LED lighting solutions; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

