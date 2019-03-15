Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS HSDT opened at $6.55 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

