Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) were down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 6,434,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 1,297,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Price Down 5.5%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/helix-energy-solutions-group-hlx-stock-price-down-5-5.html.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.