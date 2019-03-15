Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3,701.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,608 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,848,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,146 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,153,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,990. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

