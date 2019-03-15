Hercules Capital (HTGC) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NYSE HTGC opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 118,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

