Hercules Capital (HTGC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 36.82% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 118,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

