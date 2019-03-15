Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

HTGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 168,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.