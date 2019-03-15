Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,161,844.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,152 shares of company stock worth $3,184,565. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

