Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3701 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 116.54%.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, COO John A. Gatling acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $31,252.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 335,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

