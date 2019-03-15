Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 116,337.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.3701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, COO John A. Gatling purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $31,252.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

