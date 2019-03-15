HiCoin Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $701,612.00 and approximately $760.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin Profile

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

