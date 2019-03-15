High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 492 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 729.5% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 377,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 65,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $124.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

