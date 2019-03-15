Highwoods Properties (HIW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Highwoods have underperformed its industry over the past six months. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. In early March, Highwoods announced that it will write off lease incentives and rent receivable owing to operations discontinuance of its tenant, Laser Spine Institute, at its Avion Park facility. These write-offs will impact the company’s first-quarter and 2019 results. Although Highwoods efforts to sell non-core assets are strategic for long-term growth, the earnings dilution from these dispositions are expected to weigh on its near-term performance. Further, an extensive development pipeline exposes Highwoods to operational risks such as higher development cost. Moreover, geographic concentration of its assets makes the company’s results susceptible to the general economic conditions of these regions.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HIW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 5,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,972.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,331,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,389,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,409,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after buying an additional 955,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,937,000 after buying an additional 944,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

