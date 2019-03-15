Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) versus Seacoast Commerce Banc (SCBH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seacoast Commerce Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hingham Institution for Savings and Seacoast Commerce Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 32.89% N/A N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc 19.80% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million 4.15 $30.40 million N/A N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc $65.09 million 3.06 $12.90 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Volatility & Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management, remote deposit capture, and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfers, cashier's checks, ATM and mail banking services, and safe deposit boxes. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, such as analysis banking, reserve investment accounts, deposit account services, online cash management, remittance and coupon processing, online ACH and credit card payment systems, data file preparation and integration, loans for associations, and electronic delivery services, as well as exchange services. It operates two full service branches in Chula Vista and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

