Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Position Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 75,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 9.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 503,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Hologic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 38,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

