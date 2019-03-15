Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $27.22 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,956.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $318.50 EPS. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

