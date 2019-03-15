Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Shares Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Horizon North Logistics traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$1.89. 284,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 209,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.80 to C$3.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $320.33 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

