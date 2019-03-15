Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HBMD. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.11. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Arnold bought 1,910 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,682 shares of company stock worth $35,071. Company insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,897,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 194,564 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 739,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

