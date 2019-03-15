HP Inc. (HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Billion

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post sales of $14.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.08 billion. HP posted sales of $14.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $58.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.87 billion to $59.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.99 billion to $59.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 28,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $641,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in HP by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 18,526,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,909. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. HP has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.