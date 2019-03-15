HP Inc. (HPQ) Position Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,419,490 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HP by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $19.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

WARNING: “HP Inc. (HPQ) Position Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/hp-inc-hpq-position-cut-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.