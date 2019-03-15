HRS Investment Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

HRS Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.45. 33,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,119. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.87 and a 52-week high of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.
