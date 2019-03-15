HRS Investment Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

HRS Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.45. 33,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,119. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.87 and a 52-week high of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HRS Investment Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/hrs-investment-holdings-llc-buys-new-stake-in-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.