HRS Investment Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify (SPOT)

HRS Investment Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Spotify comprises about 1.3% of HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,913 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 305,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOT traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.20. 373,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,467. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Spotify from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.79.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

