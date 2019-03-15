Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 108,989 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,989 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Gold Fields worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of -1.05. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0141 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

