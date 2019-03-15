Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Campbell Soup (CPB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,602 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Campbell Soup (CPB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/hsbc-holdings-plc-has-5-55-million-position-in-campbell-soup-cpb.html.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.