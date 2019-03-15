Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 298,511 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298,511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AES by 39.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,336,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AES by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AES by 1,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,851,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,766 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AES by 67.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,478,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1,756.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 298,511 Shares of AES Corp (AES)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/hsbc-holdings-plc-sells-298511-shares-of-aes-corp-aes.html.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.