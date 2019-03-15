Husky Energy (HUSKF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Husky Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HUSKF stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Husky Energy has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.59.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

