Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $145,967.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/hyatt-hotels-co-h-shares-sold-by-lmr-partners-llp.html.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.